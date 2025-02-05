Atlético Ottawa Signs Exciting Mexican Attacker David Rodríguez on Loan Through 2025

February 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa today confirmed the signing of Mexican attacker David Rodríguez on loan from Atlético San Luis through the end of 2025.

Rodríguez, 22, arrives in Ottawa following a distinguished performance in Mexico's Liga MX U23 Apertura season. He helped San Luis finish in second place in the regular season and win the playoff final against Tigres UNAL U23. Rodríguez provided six goals and four assists throughout the season, including a goal in the playoff final.

"I am very excited to bring David to Ottawa for the season," said Diego Mejía, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "He is a young and exciting talent who excelled for San Luis last season and has already gained experience in Liga MX. I am sure he will bring us a lot of quality in the offensive phase and many options in attack, whether it be centrally or as an inverted winger from a wide position."

Rodríguez is a left-footed attacking midfielder who can play centrally or as a right winger. He has featured 16 times in Mexico's first tier (Liga MX) with Atlético San Luis, including an appearance in the playoffs, and 70 times for the club's youth teams.

"I'm very excited to start this next chapter of my career," said Rodríguez. "Last year was a good year for me, and we did a great job as a team and I'm eager to keep proving myself here in Ottawa. I'm a creative attacker who likes the ball at his feet and taking players on but the collective comes first. I'm a hard-working player and I like to show a good example on the pitch. The Canadian Premier League is growing, it's competitive and physical and I can't wait to get to know this side of the Atleti Family."

A dual national who is eligible to represent both the United States and Mexico, Rodríguez started his career with North Texas where he won the USL1 Cup Championship and regular season in 2019, before moving to Atlético San Luis U19. A successful loan spell at Austin II in MLS Next Pro followed in 2023 as the 22-year-old featured 24 times, providing six goals and three assists on the way to becoming Next Pro Champion.

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of February 5:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Loïc Cloutier (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN), David Rodríguez (MEX)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa selected Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

