Cavalry FC Signs Forward Lowell Wright

July 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of 20-year-old forward Lowell Wright.

Born to Jamaican parents in Brampton, Ontario, Lowell spent much of his youth career playing for Toronto FC's academy. In 2020, he signed with fellow CPL side York United FC, where he spent three seasons before joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 of MLS Next Pro.

"Lowell is the type of profile I love working with," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He is young and talented, with a high ceiling of potential. He's already had success in the CPL in his early years, and I'm sure our supporters will be excited to see his talent once again, this time in our colours. He will add more attacking options and will be a goal threat for us as we enter the business end of the season."

Lowell registered 14 goals and provided five assists within 62 appearances across his club career. At the international level, he has appeared for Canada's U-20 Men's National Team on six occasions, scoring two goals, both during the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

"Joining Cavalry is huge for me both on and off the pitch," said Wright. "My father emigrated to Calgary from Jamaica in the 1980s, and many of my family have called Calgary home for more than 30 years. Cavalry has been a model club in the CPL, producing some of the bet football in the country with a strong winning mentality. Working with Tommy is something I take great pride in, and this is the perfect environment for me to take the next steps in my career. I can't wait to win and grow as a player."

Cavalry and Lleyton Brooks have mutually agreed to terminate the Australian forward's CPL contract, effective immediately. The club thanks Lleyton for his contributions throughout the 2024 season and wishes him all the best in the next chapter of his career.

Cavalry FC will travel to Langley, BC on Friday, July 26 as they face Vancouver FC at Willoughby Community Park Stadium at 8pm MT. The club will return home to host Halifax Wanderers FC on August 10 at 2pm MT on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.

