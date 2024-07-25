Match Notes: VFC vs CAV - July 26

July 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC takes on Cavalry FC on Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

McDonnell's Making Memories: VFC's Grady McDonnell registered his first professional goal contribution in the club's last match against YOR with an assist that set up Wero Díaz' equalizing goal. The CPL's youngest signing in history entered the match in the 87th minute for his seventh appearance in his inaugural professional season.

Díaz is Dialled in: VFC's Wero Díaz scored his sixth goal of the season which was the equalizer in the club's most recent match against YOR. The striker is now two goals clear from Moses Dyer in VFC's golden boot race and the goal is his 33rd marker in CPL regular season play. Díaz is now only four goals away from tying FOR's Terran Campbell for the most goals in the CPL regular season history.

Leading at the Back: VFC's Callum Irving is currently leading the League for the most saves with 42.

