Match Preview: York United FC vs. Atlético Ottawa

July 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

It's a top-of-the-table clash under the lights in Toronto this Friday, as York United FC attempt to make up some ground on the Canadian Premier League's current leaders, Atlético Ottawa.

York will have their sights set on extending their current three-game unbeaten streak, and continuing to improve their stellar home record. In seven home games this year, they've won five, drawn one and lost one, the sole defeat being their home opener against Forge.

That's a major part of the reason York sit second in the league with 24 points, six clear of the playoff line and five back of first place. They added another point to their ledger last weekend with a draw on the road against Vancouver FC, where Mo Babouli put the Nine Stripes briefly in front before a late equalizer led to a split decision.

The only team in ahead of York at this point is their opponent for this week. Atlético Ottawa have been atop the table for the last 12 weeks in a row, leading the pack with an 8-5-2 record and 29 points. They've got a point to prove on Friday, however, because they stumbled a little last weekend with a 2-2 draw against Valour FC, where they briefly trailed against the CPL's last-place side but still managed a point thanks to Rubén del Campo.

Atleti have lost just two league games in 2024, but one of them was to York United. In fact, it was the Nine Stripes who first broke Ottawa's unbeaten streak to start the year, handing them their first defeat in their 10th CPL match. However, Ottawa have yet to lose on the road, where they have 14 points already this year - which is more than they had after six away games in 2022, when they set a CPL record for points on the road.

"I think I got them by surprise," said York head coach Benjamín Mora, whose first win in charge of York was that triumph in Ottawa on June 15.

"They didn't know me very well, so maybe I could have been a little bit lucky and fortunate that they didn't know how I do things. Now they're going to be more aware of our style, because they've been watching us for many games and knowing how it can be a better game for them. But I think they have quality in their individuals, they have a good squad. They're backed up by a great institution, they have a good coach, they have players that know the game, and they have been consistent."

History favours York United in this fixture, as they've won six of the 17 historical matches between these sides (one of them on penalties in the Canadian Championship). Atleti have beaten the Nine Stripes just twice, although one of them was this year, in the first game of the season where Kris Twardek scored a late winner in his club debut to bag three points at TD Place.

The availability report is fairly positive for both sides; York's main absence will be midfielder Josué Martínez, who is serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. Dennis Salanovic also continues to deal with an injury, although York have recently gotten Austin Ricci and Matthew Baldisimo back in training, and everyone else is available for selection according to Mora. Ottawa, meanwhile, remain without Maxim Tissot but are otherwise largely healthy.

No matter what happens, Atlético Ottawa will still be in first place after Friday's game. However, if York were to win, they'd be the first side to get within touching distance of the league leaders in weeks. Can their meteoric rise under Mora continue in this, their toughest test yet? Or is this to be a night where Ottawa cement themselves as this year's team to beat?

3 THINGS TO WATCH

Can York hold the fort at York Lions Stadium? Since losing their home opener, York United have been the CPL's best home team, with 14 points in their last six matches at York Lions Stadium - with Forge sitting level at 14 at home for the season as a whole so far. York have scored 14 goals in that six-game stretch at home as well, conceding just five. In fact, York have only trailed at home twice: against Forge in the loss, and for a while against Valour in a game they ultimately won 3-1. All that's to say, Ottawa have their work cut out for them if they're to hold off York's challenge to their place atop the table. This is a game that could be a real pivot point in the 2024 season, whether it's the moment Ottawa fully separate themselves from the pack, or one where York turn the tide and pull themselves closer to the top.

Striker battle to set the tone: A major reason for both these teams' success in recent weeks has been their ability to consistently put the ball in the net. More specifically, both York and Atlético Ottawa have been reaping the benefits of a red-hot striker. Rubén del Campo scored his 10th goal of the season (all competitions) last week against Valour, and put himself in sole possession of the CPL Golden Boot lead with eight in league play. Right on his heels, however, is former Ottawa striker Brian Wright, who has seven CPL goals for York this year. Wright also leads the league in assists with five, having helped create a lot of York's attack recently as well. He's been particularly hot on home turf, with four goals in his last five appearances at York Lions Stadium. "I think football is decided in both boxes - in our own box and in the opponent's box," Carlos González said of how crucial the strikers could be at both ends. "It's very important to have ruthless players in those two areas because if you're a team that does everything well, but the most important things you don't do well, you're going to be a mediocre team."

Ottawa find strength from midfield: One area of potential advantage for Atleti might be in the middle of the park on Friday. They'll be rolling out a midfield featuring the ever-dependable Alberto Zapater and workhorse ball-winner and creative presence Manny Aparicio. Plus, Ollie Bassett - often deployed in an advanced role, even as a second striker - still has a tendency to drop into midfield and provide cover as well, which gives Ottawa a lot of talent in that area of the pitch at any given time. This week, they'll be putting that up against a York midfield that's missing Josué Martínez, who will serve a yellow card accumulation suspension after starting all but one of York's previous CPL matches this year. York have had success with converting Juan Cordóva to a central midfielder in the past few weeks, and Elijah Adekugbe has been excellent since his return to fitness, but Ottawa might still feel they have an edge in the centre and therefore will probably look to exploit it.

PROJECTED STARTING XIs

York United FC: Vincensini; Ferrari, Sturing, León, Abatneh, Botello; Voytsekhovskyy, Cordóva, Adekugbe, Babouli; Wright

Atlético Ottawa: Ingham; Twardek, Didic, Singh, De Brienne; Tabla, Zapater, Aparicio, Bassett; Del Campo, Salter

ALL-TIME SERIES

York United wins: 6 || Atlético Ottawa wins: 2 || Draws: 9

Last meeting:

June 15, 2024 - Atlético Ottawa 1-2 York United

KEY QUOTES

"It's a six-point game. It's one versus two. Of course, we're still a little bit far from them in order to go ahead, but we're going to try to do our best game. Why? Because we must; it's the most important game that we're about to play. I say this every week, because it is; I'm not lying, but tomorrow is a special one because we're playing the leader of the competition, and we're playing a team that has been doing things correctly." - York United FC head coach Benjamín Mora

"The level of [York's] performances is increasing. Individually, they are giving extra in the last few months, and also we've seen a very solid team - a team you can identify as a team that's difficult to break, a team that has changed their system with usually a line of five, and a team that is taking advantage of the quality players they have up front." - Atlético Ottawa head coach Carlos González

