Cavalry FC Draws Pumas in Round One of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

December 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has been drawn against Mexican club Pumas following tonight's draw for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The draw took place this evening at 5:00p.m. MT, live from Miami, FL. Cavalry FC was in pot two and will face Liga MX side Pumas in the first round of the tournament. Round one of the Concacaf Champions Cup will commence in February, with exact fixture dates to be determined.

Pumas qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup as the third-best club in the 2023/2024 Liga MX aggregate table. This marks the sixth time qualifying for the three-time Champions Cup winners.

"Pumas is one of the biggest clubs in Mexico with a terrific and storied history," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "That's exactly what this tournament is all about, to put yourself in against the very best of Concacaf. We are excited for the opportunity to play against them."

Cavalry FC clinched its berth in the tournament after being crowned the 2024 Canadian Premier League Champions following a 2-1 win over Forge FC in the CPL Final.

The fixtures will take place over two legs in a home and away series. The winner of the matchup will be determined on aggregate and will advance to the Round of 16, where the club will face Costa Rican side Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.