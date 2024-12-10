Forge FC Draw CF Monterrey in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

December 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC drew Liga MX side CF Monterrey in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup during Tuesday night's official draw. Concacaf will confirm the complete schedule for Round One, including kickoff times and dates, in the following days.

Forge FC is one of two clubs representing the Canadian Premier League in this competition after winning the CPL Regular Season Title. This will be the club's third appearance in the competition having previously qualified in 2024.

2025 Season Seat Members will have first access to the Round One Concacaf Champions Cup match. Become a Forge FC Season Seat Member and secure your tickets to the Leg 1 matchup against CF Monterrey in February at preferred member rates today.

For more information visit https://forgefc.canpl.ca/season-seats or contact a Forge FC ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.

Full draw Results:

A1: LAFC (USA)

B1: Colorado Rapids (USA)

A2: Inter Miami FC (USA)

B2: Sporting Kansas City (USA)

A3: CF Monterrey (MEX)

B3: Forge FC (CAN)

A4: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)

B4: Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)

A5: Pumas UNAM (MEX)

B5: Cavalry FC (CAN)

A6: CD Guadalajara (MEX)

B6: Cibao FC (DR)

A7: Cruz Azul (MEX)

B7: Real Hope (HAI)

A8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

B8: Antigua GFC (GUA)

A9: Tigres UANL (MEX)

B9: Real Esteli (NIC)

A10: FC Cincinnati (USA)

B10: FC Motagua (HON)

A11: Real Salt Lake (USA)

B11: CS Herediano (CRC)

Round of 16 Qualified Clubs:

R16-1: Columbus Crew (MLS)

R16-2: Cavalier FC (JAM)

R16-4: LD Alajuelense (CRC)

R16-5: Club América (MEX)

R16-8: LA Galaxy (USA)

The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup will start with Round One. These eleven home-and-away series will be played in February, followed by the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals and semifinals in April, and the single-leg Final on Sunday, June 1.

Round One: February 4-6 (Week 1), 11-13 (Week 2), 18-20 (Week 3) and 25-27 (Week 4)

Round of 16: March 4-6 (First Legs) and 11-13 (Second Legs)

Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and 8-10 (Second Legs)

Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29 - May 1 (Second Legs)

Final: Sunday, June 1 (Single Leg)

