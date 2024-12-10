Valour FC Announce Return of Goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi

December 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announce the club has exercised its option on Jonathan Viscosi's contract, ensuring the goalkeeper's return to Winnipeg for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Viscosi, 33, brought a wealth of experience to Valour's lineup in his first season with the club in 2024. The native of Ottawa was a mainstay in Valour Head Coach and General Manager Philip Dos Santos' lineup, playing 2286 minutes in 26 league appearances.

"Jonathan had a very strong second half of the season." said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "It's never easy to adapt to a new league and a new team. His leadership and consistency grew as the season progressed. We know he will help our team on and off the field going forward."

The 'keeper was included in the CPL's Gatorade Team of the Week four times, and earned the Gatorade Performance of the Match nod on one occasion during the 2024 season.

"I'm really happy to be continuing with Valour for another season and to build on the progress we made," said Viscosi. "There's an emotional connection to this team and the city we represent that makes playing for Valour highly meaningful and motivating. I can't wait to get the group back together and keep our progress going."

Valour previously confirmed the contract statuses of its 2024 roster on Dec. 3, 2024; more information can be found here. Discussions are ongoing as Valour continues to build its 2025 roster, and further roster updates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Dec. 10, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: N/A

Midfielders: Diogo Ressurreição, Safwane Mlah, Zachary Sukunda

Forwards: Shaan Hundal, Kian Williams

