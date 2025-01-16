Cavalry FC Announces Preseason Roster Update

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC today confirmed the status of its 2024 roster as the club continues its preparation for its 2025 campaign.

Heading into the 2025 season, the club has retained 21 players from the side that lifted the North Star Cup as CPL Champions in 2024, the most returning players season over season in club history.

Cavalry FC has exercised the 2025 options on contracts for: forward Ali Musse ; midfielder Shamit Shome ; defender Michael Harms; and goalkeeper Joseph Holliday.

The club has also signed six players from its 2024 roster to new agreements:

Defender Bradley Kamdem, on a contract guaranteed through 2027 Defender Callum Montgomery, on a contract guaranteed through 2026 Defender Tom Field, on a contract guaranteed through 2025 with an option for 2026 Midfielder Jesse Daley, on a contract guaranteed through 2025 with an option for 2026 Midfielder Niko Myroniuk, on a contract guaranteed through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027 Forward Maël Henry, on a contract guaranteed through 2026 with an option for 2027

The club has declined the 2025 option on forward Malcom Shaw's contract. Cavalry thanks Malcolm for his contributions to the club and wishes him the best for the future.

Current 2025 Cavalry FC Roster as of January 16, 2025

Goalkeepers : Marco Carducci, Joseph Holliday

Defenders: Fraser Aird, Bradley Kamdem, Eryk Kobza, Michael Harms, Tom Field, Callum Montgomery

Midfielders: Sergio Camargo, Diego Gutierrez, Charlie Trafford, Jesse Daley, Shamit Shome, Niko Myroniuk

Forwards: Chanan Chanda, Nicolas Wähling, Tobias Warschewski, Lowell Wright, Ali Musse, Maël Henry, Jay Herdman

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.