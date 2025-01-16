Valour FC Exercise Option on Defender Themi Antonoglou's Contract

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC announced on Thursday the club has exercised its 2025 option on defender Themi Antonoglou's contract.

Antonoglou, 23, joined Valour in February 2024 and became a key part of the squad in his first season in Winnipeg.

An attack-minded defender, the native of Toronto dominated the left side of the field for Valour and he finished the regular season ranked first among Canadian Premier League (CPL) players with seven assists, becoming the first defender to ever lead the league in that category. He also led the CPL with 60 interceptions and ranked joint-third among all CPL players in tackles won (51), the most by any defender in 2024.

His performance in 2024 earned Antonoglou his first nomination for the CPL's Defender of the Year Award, and a place in the league's 2024 Best XI Fuelled By Gatorade.

Valour also confirmed on Thursday that goalkeeper Darlington Murasiranwa, defender Tass Mourdoukoutas, midfielder Juan Pablo Sanchez, midfielder Zachary Sukunda and striker Jordan Swibel will not return to the club in 2025. Contracts for Murasiranwa, Mourdoukoutas and Sanchez expired on Dec. 31, while Valour elected not to exercise the 2025 option on Swibel's contract. Valour and Sukunda agreed to mutually terminate the midfielder's contract.

The club has also elected not to exercise club options for strikers Abdul Binate and Loic Kwemi, though it remains in conversation with both players about potential returns next season.

Valour currently has 14 players signed to its 2024 roster, including 11 players returning from the club's 2024 squad and new signings Eleias Himaras, Rocco Romeo and Kris Twardek.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Jan. 16, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Eleias Himaras, Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Roberto Alarcón, Themi Antonoglou, Gianfranco Facchineri, Rocco Romeo

Midfielders: Dante Campbell, Safwane Mlah, Raphael Ohin, Diogo Ressurreição

Forwards: Jordan Faria, Shaan Hundal, Kris Twardek, Kian Williams

