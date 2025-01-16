Vancouver FC Midfielder Ben Fisk Announces Retirement

January 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC midfielder Ben Fisk today announced his retirement from professional soccer, completing a decorated 14-year career that spanned continents and saw Fisk play an integral role in the growth of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) as an original player who represented four clubs over the past six seasons.

Fisk, 31, has now stepped into the role of Director of Partnerships for Vancouver FC, after spending the 2023 season with the Eagles, making 22 appearances in all competitions before hanging up his boots.

Fisk was well known in the CPL prior to his move to Vancouver in January 2023. He was a member of Pacific FC's inaugural roster in 2019 and became Atlético Ottawa's first signing in club history in March 2020. He joined Cavalry FC as a free agent in August 2021, going on to represent the club on 67 occasions over more than two seasons and lifting the CPL Shield as regular season winners in 2023.

A native of East Vancouver, British Columbia, Fisk represented a number of local clubs as a youth - including Grandview Legion Football Club, Vancouver Athletic FC, the Italian Canadian Sports Federation, Marpole Soccer Club and the Vancouver Selects - before he was recruited into the Vancouver Whitecaps' residency program at the age of 16, after playing for their prospecting side from the age of 13. He made his professional debut with the club in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Reserve League in 2012. Fisk would go on to play professionally for the Charleston Battery in the USL Pro, Spain's Coruxo FC and Deportivo B, FC Edmonton in the North American Soccer League and the Republic of Ireland's Derry City F.C., where he won a League of Ireland Cup and competed in the Europa League, before his return to Canada in 2019.

Off the field, Fisk currently serves as the First Vice President of PFA Canada, the players' union for Canadian and Canada-based professionals employed by CPL teams and other Canadian players.

"I had the immense pleasure of working with Ben during his final season as a professional footballer at Vancouver FC" said Afshin Ghotbi, Head coach of VFC. "His passion, professionalism, and charismatic personality has left a lasting impression on everyone involved in the club. As one phase of his remarkable career comes to a close, a new and exciting journey begins. I'm eagerly looking forward to working alongside Ben off the field as we continue to soar to new heights together."

Vancouver FC now has 14 players signed to its 2025 roster.

Vancouver FC Roster as of Jan. 16, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Niko Giantsopoulos, Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Matteo Campagna, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: James Crameron, Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, Grady McDonnell, TJ Tahid

Forwards: Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

