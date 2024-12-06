Cavalry FC Announces End of Season Roster Updates

December 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC today confirmed the contract status of its 2024 roster following the conclusion of this year's Canadian Premier League season.

Eleven players have guaranteed contracts through the 2025 season: goalkeeper Marco Carducci; defenders Fraser Aird, Bradley Kamdem and Eryk Kobza; midfielders Sergio Camargo, Diego Gutierrez, and Charlie Trafford; and forwards Chanan Chanda, Nicolas Wähling, Tobias Warschewski and Lowell Wright. Warschewski's contract was guaranteed after he achieved a performance goal that automatically triggered his 2025 Club Option.

Cavalry holds club options on eight players and has until Dec. 31 to trigger those options for 2025: goalkeeper Joseph Holliday; defenders Michael Harms and Callum Montgomery; midfielders Jesse Daley, Maël Henry and Shamit Shome; and forwards Ali Musse and Malcolm Shaw.

The development contracts for goalkeeper Neven Fewster, midfielders Josh Belbin and James McGlinchey and the CPL-U SPORTS contract for Niko Myroniuk expired following the end of the 2024 league season. Cavalry has retained Myroniuk's U SPORTS rights for the 2025 season.

Cavalry and forward William Akio have mutually parted ways following the end of the season. The club thanks him for his contributions and wishes him the best for the future.

Contracts for defenders Tom Field and Daan Klomp will expire on Dec. 31, 2024, as will the loan for midfielder Jay Herdman from Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Cavalry FC Head Video Analyst, Daniel Hutchings has also departed the club and joins English League One side Peterborough United. The club thanks him for his hard work since joining in 2022 and wishes him the best for the future.

Current 2025 Cavalry FC Roster as of December 6, 2024

Goalkeepers : Marco Carducci

Defenders: Fraser Aird, Bradley Kamdem, Eryk Kobza

Midfielders: Sergio Camargo, Diego Gutierrez, Charlie Trafford

Forwards: Chanan Chanda, Nicolas Wähling, Tobias Warschewski, Lowell Wright

