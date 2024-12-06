Atlético Ottawa Roster Update

December 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa confirmed today the contract status of its current roster following the conclusion of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Nine returning have guaranteed contracts for the 2025 season: Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham, defenders Tyr Walker and Jonathan Grant, midfielders Manny Aparicio, Abou Sissoko, Kris Twardek and Noah Verhoeven, forwards Ballou Tabla and Kevin Santos.

Atlético Ottawa hold club options on five players and have until Dec. 31 to trigger those options for 2025: Goalkeeper Rayane Yesli, defenders Matteo de Brienne, Amer Didic and Zachary Roy and forward Samuel Salter, while defender Maxim Tissot announced his retirement in October.

Contracts for Ollie Bassett, Alberto Zapater, Gabriel Antinoro, Rubén del Campo and Jesús del Amo expire at the end of the year, while development permits for Adam Ross and Gabe Carvalho have expired.

Luke Singh (Toronto FC), Liberman Torres (Villarreal CF B), Dani Morer (FC Famalicão) and Ilias Illiadis (CF Montréal - contract expired) have returned to their respective clubs following the expiry of their loan deals with Atlético Ottawa, while Luca Piccioli has had his U SPORTS right retained by Atlético and is eligible for a U SPORTS contract in 2025.

Contract discussions are ongoing with all players who have club options, expired contracts and are free agents. Timelines for public announcements remain at the club's discretion.

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of December 6, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN) Jonathan Grant (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa yesterday picked Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from December 6, 2024

Atlético Ottawa Roster Update - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.