Pacific FC Announces End of Season Roster Update

December 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed the contract status of its 2024 roster following the conclusion of this year's season. The club retains talent in key positions, has potential to sign options on fan favourites and notes some expired contracts and departures.

Players Returning for 2025

Six players are on returning contracts for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers: Emil Gazdov and Sean Melvin

Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor and Aly Ndom

Midfielder: Sean Young

Forward: Dario Zanatta

Club Options Pending

Pacific FC holds club options for nine players and has until December 31 to execute those contracts for the 2025 season. Those nine players include:

Defenders: Juan Quintana

Midfields: Georges Mukumbilwa, and Steffen Yeates

The club has declined options on defender Kevin Ceceri; midfielders Zakaria Bahous, Pierre Lamothe and Andrei Tircoveanu; and forwards Adonijah Reid and Devin O'Hea who become free agents as of Jan. 1, 2025.

Contracts Expired

The contracts for several players providing opportunities for potential re-signings including:

Defenders: Paul Amedume, Olakunle Dada-Luke

Midfielders: Cedric Toussaint and Ayman Sellouf (*Sellouf was on loan to Vancouver FC at the end of the 2024 season)

Forward: Josh Heard

Developments Contracts

All players on development contracts, defender Will Edgson and midfielders Sami Keshavarz and Mattias Vale, will continue to train with Pacific FC and will be invited to preseason camp.

Pacific FC announced on December 4 that Thomas Meilleur-Giguère has departed the club. Forward Reon Moore and midfielder Marco Domínguez will also not be returning for the 2025 season after each player agreed to the mutual termination of his respective contract.

U SPORTS Picks

Pacific FC selected forward Niklas Hallam out of the University of Toronto and defender Fin Tugwell out of the University of Victoria in Thursday's 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. Both players will be invited to preseason training with Pacific, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2025 CPL season.

Pacific has retained the U SPORTS rights for defender Eric Lajeunesse for 2025. The club is able to sign him to a CPL-U SPORTS Contract without him entering the draft.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of December 6:

Goalkeepers: Emil Gazdov, Sean Melvin

Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom

Midfielders: Sean Young

Forwards: Dario Zanatta

Pacific FC will continue to provide roster updates throughout the off season as the club looks forward to the 2025 season.

