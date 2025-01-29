Cavalry FC Announces 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Roster
January 29, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC News Release
Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed its initial roster ahead of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Cavalry FC will face Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in the opening round of the region's premier club competition, which features the top sides from North and Central America and the Caribbean. Cavalry will host the Mexican club in the first leg of the round at Starlight Stadium in Langford, BC on Thursday, Feb. 6th at 8 p.m. MT/7 p.m. PT, before traveling to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City for the second leg on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the club's opening match on Feb. 6 are available here.
The club has until Tuesday, Feb. 4 to add any additional players to the roster.
Cavalry FC's initial 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup roster is as follows:
POSITION NAME
Goalkeeper Marco Carducci
Goalkeeper Joseph Holliday
Goalkeeper Neven Fewster
Defender Michael Harms
Defender Callum Montgomery
Defender Bradley Kamdem-Fewo
Defender Tom Field
Defender Fraser Aird
Defender Eryk Kobza
Midfielder Sergio Camargo
Midfielder Jesse Daley
Midfielder Charlie Trafford
Midfielder Shamit Shome
Midfielder Diego Gutiérrez
Midfielder Jay Herdman
Midfielder Maël Henry
Midfielder Niko Myroniuk
Midfielder Josh Belbin
Midfielder James McGlinchey
Forward Ali Musse
Forward Chanan Chanda
Forward Tobias Warschewski
Forward Nicolas Wähling
Squad Notes
Goalkeeper Neven Fewster and midfielders Josh Belbin and James McGlinchey have each signed Development Contracts with Cavalry ahead of the club's 2025 campaign, to bolster the squad's depth during the competition. A player signed to a Development Contract must be a domestic Under-18 player and is eligible to make four appearances for a CPL club while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration.
This marks the second development contracts for Fewster, Belbin and McGlinchey, who all represent Cavalry FC U21 in League1 Alberta. All three previously signed development contracts with Cavalry in September 2024.
Cavalry FC has mutually terminated the contract of forward Lowell Wright and wishes him the best for the future.
