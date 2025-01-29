Cavalry FC Announces 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Roster

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed its initial roster ahead of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Cavalry FC will face Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in the opening round of the region's premier club competition, which features the top sides from North and Central America and the Caribbean. Cavalry will host the Mexican club in the first leg of the round at Starlight Stadium in Langford, BC on Thursday, Feb. 6th at 8 p.m. MT/7 p.m. PT, before traveling to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City for the second leg on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the club's opening match on Feb. 6 are available here.

The club has until Tuesday, Feb. 4 to add any additional players to the roster.

Cavalry FC's initial 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup roster is as follows:

POSITION NAME

Goalkeeper Marco Carducci

Goalkeeper Joseph Holliday

Goalkeeper Neven Fewster

Defender Michael Harms

Defender Callum Montgomery

Defender Bradley Kamdem-Fewo

Defender Tom Field

Defender Fraser Aird

Defender Eryk Kobza

Midfielder Sergio Camargo

Midfielder Jesse Daley

Midfielder Charlie Trafford

Midfielder Shamit Shome

Midfielder Diego Gutiérrez

Midfielder Jay Herdman

Midfielder Maël Henry

Midfielder Niko Myroniuk

Midfielder Josh Belbin

Midfielder James McGlinchey

Forward Ali Musse

Forward Chanan Chanda

Forward Tobias Warschewski

Forward Nicolas Wähling

Squad Notes

Goalkeeper Neven Fewster and midfielders Josh Belbin and James McGlinchey have each signed Development Contracts with Cavalry ahead of the club's 2025 campaign, to bolster the squad's depth during the competition. A player signed to a Development Contract must be a domestic Under-18 player and is eligible to make four appearances for a CPL club while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration.

This marks the second development contracts for Fewster, Belbin and McGlinchey, who all represent Cavalry FC U21 in League1 Alberta. All three previously signed development contracts with Cavalry in September 2024.

Cavalry FC has mutually terminated the contract of forward Lowell Wright and wishes him the best for the future.

