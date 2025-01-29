George Fadel Named Vice President, Marketing of Canadian Premier League

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the appointment of George Fadel to the role of Vice President of Marketing.

As Vice President of Marketing, Fadel will serve as a member of the Commissioner's Office and will oversee all aspects of the CPL's marketing strategy, including brand and digital marketing, with a mandate to drive the continued growth of the League's brand and fanbase in Canada and worldwide.

"George is first and foremost a soccer person; he and his family have a deep passion for the game, especially the Canadian version, which is an important lens that he will bring to our marketing efforts," said Mark Noonan, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League. "Just as importantly, he has a wealth of relevant experience in the field. I am confident that his passion for the project, combined with a well-honed skill set, will take our marketing endeavours to the next level. We are thrilled to have George on our team."

Fadel most recently served as the Head of Business Solutions for the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League and North Carolina FC of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, after joining the organizations as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. He was part of the team that set a single-game attendance record for the Courage in 2023 and recorded the highest all-time regular season attendance for the club in 2024.

He brings vast experience working across a variety of sports properties to the CPL. Fadel got his start in sport with the Canadian Olympic Committee, where he told and amplified the stories of athletes across several sporting disciplines in the lead up to the London 2012 Summer Olympics. His first foray into soccer came as a member of Canada Soccer's Toronto-based host committee during the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. As an employee with Freestyle Canada, Fadel contributed to the success of four FIS Freestyle World Cups hosted on Canadian soil.

Fadel has also spent time working in basketball, where he helped the Memphis Grizzlies launch two key brands, the Memphis Hustle of the G League and Grizz Gaming of the NBA 2K League and was part of the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment team that won the NBA's 2019 Digital Innovator of the Year Award for its work with Raptors Uprising and the NBA 2K League.

"I am overjoyed to be back in Canada and joining the team at the CPL to advance the sport of soccer in my home country," said Fadel. "I have watched from afar as the Canadian game has evolved in recent years, and I am excited to now have the chance to play my part in pushing it even further forward by way of growing the CPL's brand and audience."

Fadel was born in Egypt to an Egyptian mother and a Lebanese father. He was raised in the Greater Toronto Area after immigrating to Canada at the age of two. Fadel holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Toronto, a Postgraduate Certificate in Sports Journalism from Centennial College and a Master of Science in Sports Management from Columbia University, where he earned the Dean's Excellence Award, the highest honour bestowed by the Ivy League school to one student annually. He was also the recipient of the 2016 Arbor Award for outstanding volunteer contributions to the University of Toronto, and the 2024 Young Alumni Award from the University of Toronto Scarborough.

Fadel's appointment is effective immediately.

