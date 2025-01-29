Wanderers Sign International Forward Jason Bahamboula

January 29, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forward Jason Bahamboula with Valmiera FC

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Congolese/French forward Jason Bahamboula to a contract through the 2026 Canadian Premier League season with a club option for 2027. Bahamboula comes to Halifax after a solid 2024 season in Latvia's top division, along with previous experience playing in France and Portugal.

Bahamboula, 23, was a key contributor on the right wing for Valmiera FC in Latvia, scoring six goals and tallying three assists in all competitions as Valmiera finished fourth and qualified for the Europa Conference League.

"We've looked to add some more dynamic attackers to supplement the core of our front line this off-season, with some variety in their style, and Jason adds flare and an ability to beat his opponent with excellent footwork," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "He has developed at some top European clubs and has a good amount of professional minutes in 3 different countries already at just 23. Jason has shown a great appetite to join the club and bring his talents to the CPL and we are looking forward to welcoming Jason to Halifax this season."

From Caen, France, Bahamboula spent his development years at Ligue 1 club SM Caen. In 2020, he signed with Portuguese top-division side Vitória Guimaraes S.C., making his Primeira Liga debut for the club in 2022. After three seasons with Vitória, Bahamboula joined recent Latvian league champions Valmiera SC for the 2024 season.

"The project in Halifax fits exactly what I wanted for the next challenge in my career," Bahamboula said. I like the way that Pactrice wants us to play, and I'm excited to help the team have a better season than last year and get into the playoffs. I spoke with Lorenzo Callegari, who told me how much he likes the city and the people in Halifax. I watched some games and loved the atmosphere of the fans."

While born in France, Bahamboula is also eligible to represent the Republic of the Congo in international play. Bahamboula received his first call-up to the Congo National Team in the spring of 2024 and made his international debut on March 25 in a friendly against Gabon. He has since made three appearances for his national team, including their recent African Cup of Nations qualifying matches in November.

"Jason comes in with a strong background developing in France and Portugal, and his qualities bring a good balance to our attacking group," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He contributes on both ends of the pitch with his relentless energy. He's a scoring threat that can finish with both feet and his head but also puts the effort in on the defensive side through counter-pressing and constantly pressuring his opponents."

Bahamboula is the Wanderers' sixth international signing ahead of the 2025 CPL season and third player from France along with recent addition Yohan Baï and returning midfielder Lorenzo Callegari.

Current Halifax Wanderers Roster

Goalkeepers: Aiden Rushenas, Rayane Yesli

Defenders: Jefferson Alphonse, Thomas Meilleur-Giguere, Nassim Mekideche, Kareem Sow, Wesley Timoteo

Midfielders: Lorenzo Callegari, Vitor Dias, Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Isaiah Johnston, Giorgio Probo, Andre Rampersad, Sean Rea

Forwards: Jason Bahamboula, Yohan Baï, Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra, Massimo Ferrin, Ryan Telfer, Camilo Vasconcelos

Full Name: Jason Bahamboula

Age: 23

Position: Forward

Height: 5'10"

Birth Date: June 15, 2001

Birthplace: Caen, France

Nationality: France/Congo

Last Club: Valmiera FC (Latvia)

