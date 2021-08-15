Caudelle Earns First Pro Win in Ducks Rout of Barnstormers

August 15, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks pitcher Hunter Caudelle

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks pitcher Hunter Caudelle(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 10-2 on Sunday evening in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Kelly Dugan's two-out RBI single off Ducks starter Hunter Caudelle in the first inning gave the Barnstormers an early 1-0 lead. The Ducks answered by sending 11 men to the plate in the second against Lancaster starter Tommy Shirley and scoring seven runs. RBI singles from Ramon Flores, Johnni Turbo and L.J. Mazzilli, an RBI double by Nick Bottari and a two-run double by Lew Ford did the damage.

Anthony Peroni's RBI single in the third closed the gap to 7-2, but Vladimir Frias' RBI double to center in the fourth restored the Ducks six-run lead. Back-to-back two-out doubles from Jesse Berardi and Mazzilli in the sixth and an RBI single by Steve Lombardozzi in the eighth rounded out the scoring for the Ducks.

Caudelle (1-0) earned his first professional win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing three hits and six walks while striking out six. Shirley (2-2) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings with three strikeouts.

Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with two hits, two RBIs and a run and a walk. Rob Griswold, Chris Reed and Dylan Peiffer combined to pitch four scoreless and hitless innings of relief for Long Island, striking out four.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to open another three-game series with the Barnstormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Anderson DeLeon (3-1, 4.68) gets the start for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Zach Smith (0-1, 18.00).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 24, to begin a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Under the Seat/Bikini Bottom Night at the ballpark and a Triple Play Tuesday, where one lucky fan can win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.