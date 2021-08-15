Rockers Win 4th Straight, Overcome Rain And Power

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers overcame rain, a weather delay and the West Virginia Power in posting a 5-3 win on Sunday night at Truist Point. The three straight victories over the Power mark High Point's first series sweep of the season and leaves the Rockers with a four-game winning streak.

Bryce Hensley (5-6) earned the win for the Rockers, going six innings and holding West Virginia to four hits and two runs, only one earned. Arik Sikula (5-7) was the starter for West Virginia and took the loss.

James McOwen led the Rockers' offensive attack with four hits while Johnny Field drove in a pair of runs including a solo homer and Stuart Levy hit a two-run homer.

The Power tallied a run in the first when third baseman Connor Myers led off the game with a single and then stole both second and third base. He scored on a single to left by first baseman Edwin Espinal.

That's when the rains came, pulling the teams off the field for one hour and 19 minutes. When the game resumed, the Rockers went down in order in the bottom of the first before West Virginia tallied another run in the top of the second to take a 2-0 lead. DH Miles Williams reached on a throwing error by shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo and eventually scored on an infield ground out by Yovan Gonzalez.

After that hitless first inning, the Rockers would not go another inning without a hit, finishing the game with 11 hits.

With one out in the third, DH Jared Mitchell tripled into the rightfield corner with one out. Leadoff hitter Johnny Field battled West Virginia starter Arik Sikula, fouling off five pitches before sending a soft liner to center that scored Mitchell and pulled the Rockers within a run at 2-1.

High Point took the lead in the fourth when McOwen singled and Levy blasted his seventh home run of the year to left field and put the Rockers ahead 3-2.

With two outs in the fifth, Field smacked a two-out solo homer to left to stake the Rockers to a 4-2 lead.

McOwen tripled in the bottom of the sixth to drive in Cardullo who had singled as the Rockers went ahead 5-2. The Power made it a 5-3 game in the eighth when High Point reliever John Hayes allowed a double to Connor Myers and an RBI single to Alberto Callaspo. Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe went to closer Kyle Halbohn with two down in the eighth and he was able to retire all four hitters he faced in earning his fourth save of the year.

The Rockers will have an off-day on Monday and will continue their homestand on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Truist Point against the Lexington Legends.

