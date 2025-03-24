Cats Grab Trio of Regular Season QMJHL Trophies

March 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

With the 2024-2025 regular season having come to a close on Saturday, the QMJHL today awarded its first six end-of-season trophies. Here are the recipients of the Golden Pucks.

-

Jean-Rougeau Trophy (regular-season champion)

Robert-Lebel Trophy (team with best defensive average)

Luc-Robitaille Trophy (team with best offensive average)

Moncton Wildcats

The Wildcats (53-9-2-0) finish first in the overall standings by virtue of their 108 points, 12 more than the Rimouski Océanic (46-14-2-2). Moncton wins the Jean-Rougeau Trophy for the first time since 2006, when the team lost in the Memorial Cup final.

This season, the Wildcats set team records for points (108), wins (53), regular-time losses (9), points percentage (.844) and goals against (144).

In addition, Moncton wins the Robert-Lebel Trophy based on its 2.23 goals-against average and the Luc-Robitaille Trophy based on its 4.53 goals-for average.

-

Jean-Béliveau Trophy (scoring champion)

Jonathan Fauchon, Rimouski

A 20-year-old veteran, Fauchon finishes first among QMJHL scorers for the first time in his career, with a total of 103 points, including 46 goals and 57 assists. He is the only player in the league to reach the 100-point mark this season.

Fauchon also became the 18th player in history to collect 50 points with two different teams in the same season, the Armada (50) and the Océanic (53).

-

Mario-Lemieux Trophy (top goal scorer)

Sam Oliver, Drummondville

In his fifth QMJHL season, 20-year-old veteran Sam Oliver wins the Mario-Lemieux Trophy with a total of 50 goals, topping his previous personal best of 35.

Eighteen of Oliver's 50 goals were scored on the power play, a league high. Drummondville's number 47 also scored seven game-winning goals (4th).

Jonathan Fauchon of the Rimouski Océanic and Justin Carbonneau of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada followed in the goals column with 46 each.

-

Jacques-Plante Trophy (best goals-against average)

William Lacelle, Rimouski

Lacelle didn't miss his chance to leave a good first impression, to say the least. In his rookie season, Lacelle wins the Jacques-Plante Trophy thanks to his 2.38 goals-against average, a slight edge ahead of 20-year-old veteran Jacob Steinman (2.41) of the Halifax Mooseheads.

Rimouski's netminder completes his first season with a 27-5-1-2 record, a .909% save percentage and three shutouts.

-

Please note that a special trophy presentation will be held before each team's first home playoff game.

