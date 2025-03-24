Etienne Morin Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

March 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The QMJHL's final Videotron Player of the Week for the 2024-25 season is Moncton Wildcats defenseman Etienne Morin. In two games, the 20-year-old from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec scored once and added four assists as the Wildcats went 2-0-0-0 to complete their historically successful regular season.

On Friday night at home, Morin produced a pair of first period assists to help generate a lead the Cats would not relinquish. By the end of the night, Morin had recorded a +2 rating and the Wildcats had earned a 7-2 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads.

On Saturday afternoon in Bathurst, Morin played a key role in a back-and-forth affair to conclude the regular season. After chipping in a pair of assists, the fourth-year veteran scored his 14th goal of the season in the third period, tying the Wildcats' franchise record for career goals by a defenceman with 55. Morin's contributions led to a 5-4 overtime triumph over the Titan in which the Wildcats set new team records with 53 wins and 108 points on the season.

Morin concludes the campaign with 58 points in 62 games, good for third overall among all QMJHL blueliners. A second-round selection of the Calgary Flames at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Morin also holds the Wildcats record for most career regular season points by a defenseman with 212.



2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 26 | Etienne Morin (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 25 | Alex Mercier (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 24 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 23 | Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 22 | Matyas Melovsky (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 21 | Ross Campbell (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 20 | Sam Oliver (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Week 19 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 18 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 17 | Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

