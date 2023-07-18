Casey Sadler to Make Rehab Appearance in Everett

The AquaSox will be welcoming a big leaguer on Tuesday as relief pitcher Casey Sadler begins a rehab assignment for the Seattle Mariners. This will be the second time Sadler will make a rehab appearance in Everett, appearing in one game for the Frogs in July of 2021. The right hander pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two.

Sadler has not pitched since 2021. He had shoulder surgery in March of 2022 that put him on the Injured List for all of the 2022 season and the first half of the 2023 season.

The right handed reliever was acquired by the Mariners in September of 2020, after Seattle claimed him off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. He went on to have the best year of his career with the Mariners in 2021, posting a 0.67 ERA in 40.1 innings over 42 games.

Sadler was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 25th round of the 2010 draft out of Western Oklahoma University. He has spent parts of six seasons in the MLB since 2014, pitching for the Pirates, Rays, Dodgers, Cubs and Mariners.

In 101 career MLB games, Sadler has a 2.86 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 125.2 innings.

