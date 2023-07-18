Dust Devils Are Back: Homestand Continues with Six-Game Series vs. Tri-City

The next AquaSox series kicks off tonight against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 7:05 as the ace of the staff Reid VanScoter goes for his ninth win of the season. VanScoter is currently tied for the league lead in wins and is first in games started.

Two exciting teams, great promotions, and the opportunity to see upclose some of the Mariners top prospects are just three of the many reasons why you should come out to Funko Field.

Seattle Mariner pitcher Casey Sadler will be joining the team on a rehabilitation assignment. In his six-year big league career, Casey has appeared in 101 games and has a 6-4 record. He previously did a rehab appearance in Everett back in 2021.

Please be aware that there is construction/ road resurfacing on Broadway. This will minimally impact parking tonight, July 18th and Thursday, July 20th. Fans in the South Parking lot will be directed to use alternate exits.

