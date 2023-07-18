Big League Stars Shine Bright at Avista Stadium this Week

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are receiving some MAJOR reinforcements from the Mile High City for this week's homestand against the Vancouver Canadians.

Second baseman Brendan Rodgers and right-handed pitcher Tyler Kinley will both be in uniform at Avista Stadium this week on MLB rehab assignments as the Indians challenge the Canadians for the top spot in the Northwest League standings.

The 26-year-old Rodgers was the third overall selection in 2015 and earned a Rawlings Gold Glove Award with the Rockies for his outstanding play at second base last season. Rodgers led all MLB second basemen and finished second to Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes among all MLB players in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). The Winter Park, FL, native is career .266 hitter with 28 home runs and 123 RBI in 271 games at the big league level.

Kinley was originally selected in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft and made his debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018. The 32-year-old has a 7-6 career record and 4.44 ERA in 184 big league appearances, including an 0.75 ERA in 25 games with Colorado in 2022.

Don't miss your chance to see these big league stars in action at Avista Stadium!

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: JULY 18TH - JULY 23RD

- Tuesday, July 18th: SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS

- Wednesday, July 19th: Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU

- Thursday, July 20th: Christmas in July Night presented by Wake Up Call Coffee

- Friday, July 21st: Star Wars & Fireworks Night presented by Washington's Lottery, KXLY 4 News Now, & KEY 101

- Saturday, July 22nd: Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers

- Sunday, July 23rd: Native Culture Day Game presented by Spokane Tribe of Indians

