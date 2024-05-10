Carolina's Season Ends in Finals

Binghamton, NY - The Carolina Thunderbirds fell in Game Three of the Commissioners Cup Finals to the Binghamton Black Bears, 4-3, on Friday night at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, having its season come to an end.

Carolina came out firing in the 1st period of Game Three with Gus Ford netting two goals across the first 10:30 to give the Thunderbirds a 2-0 lead. Binghamton cut the deficit in half with two minutes remaining in the period on a goal from Donald Olivieri making it 2-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second, Binghamton tied the game on a shot that was deflected from Matheiu Boislard, and the two sides went to the 3rd period tied at two.

Across the final 20 minutes, Gavin Yates knocked home a power-play goal at the 7:34 mark giving the Black Bears the lead. With time ticking on its season, Carolina pulled netminder Mario Cavaliere with three minutes remaining before Austin Thompson doubled the lead with 2:34 remaining. The Thunderbirds went to a power play with less than two minutes remaining and with the extra attacker, Roman Kraemer tipped home a shot cutting the Binghamton lead to one, but Carolina could not find an equalizer as Binghamton won, 4-3, taking the series, 3-0.

The Thunderbirds season comes to an end in the Commissioners Cup Finals for the second year in-a-row.

