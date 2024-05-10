Binghamton, Champions of the FPHL

May 10, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears won the Commissioners Cup on Friday Night, defeating the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-3, in game three of the FPHL finals.

Carolina started hot, as Gus Ford scored the first two goals of the game, within the first 10 minutes. An over-capacity crowd became involved with Don Oliveri scoring his first goal of the series, as he cut the deficit down to one. Carolina led 2-1 after the opening frame.

Mathieu Boislard delivered a huge first goal of the postseason, tying the game at 2-2 at the 10:19 mark. Binghamton out-shot Carolina 19-7 in the second period, and both teams were 0-1 on the man-advantage.

Binghamton was able to take their first lead of the game with a Gavin Yates, powerplay goal at 7:34. Electricity surged through the arena, as Binghamton could see the finish line. Carolina pulled the goalie, and Austin Thompson was able to deposit the puck into the net, for the fourth Binghamton goal of the night. Carolina was able to score a late power play goal, but not able to find the equalizer. Binghamton wins 4-3 and sweeps the finals 3-0.

Gavin Yates was named the Playoff MVP and became the second, two-time winner of the award. The Black Bears win the Commissioners Cup, their first in franchise history, after winning all seven of their playoff games, and their final 13 games of the season.

