Carolina Makes Six-Player Trade with Columbus

July 1, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have completed a six-player trade with the Columbus River Dragons that sees Jiri Pargac return to the Triad.

Carolina receives forward Jiri Pargac and defensemen Dustin Henning and Ondrej Misovic in exchange for forwards Jiri Pestuka and Jay Croop as well as defenseman Seth Gustin. Henning would then be sent to the Watertown Wolves in exchange for George Holt.

"This is a huge trade we made to get what we feel is one of the best players in the league back to Carolina in Jiri Pargac" Thunderbirds GM Jimmy Milliken said. "Also we get a big steady left handed defensemen in Misovic and another big body up front in [George] Holt. Coach Niec and I feel that this trade will make the Thunderbirds stronger."

Pargac was a rookie of the year candidate last season after putting up 63 points (22g-41a) in 42 regular season games in 2018-19. Five of his 22 goals were game winners last season.

Henning is a former captain of the Danville Dashers and an eight-year veteran of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. He is a steady defenseman with loads of experience under his belt to help keep a blue line in check. His FPHL career sees him at 99 points in 255 games played.

Misovic split time between Danville and Elmira last season appearing in 24 regular season games and all six playoff games for the Elmira Enforcers en route to a finals apperance. Misovic was also in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm last season, appearing in 19 games there. Misovic will be going into his third year of service in the FPHL with 56 games played.

All three of these players were initally selected by the River Dragons in the 2019 FPHL expansion draft.

In exchange for these players the Thunderbirds send over Pestuka, Croop and Gustin all who had wished to move on in their playing careers.

"We were asked by our 3 players if we could move them and we obliged" Milliken said. "The Thunderbirds organization wants to thank Jiri Pestuka, Jay Croop & Seth Gustin for everything they have done for the team and we definitely wish them the best of luck in the future."

In a move after the six-player trade the Thunderbirds have shipped Dustin Henning to the Watertown Wolves in exchange for the rights to forward George Holt.

Holt played his first full FPHL season with Watertown last season scoring 14 goals and registering 10 assists in 56 games played.

Pargac marks the sixth player to return to Carolina after the 2018-19 Comissioner's Cup Championship joining Michael Bunn, Petr Panacek, Jay Kenney, Jan Salak and Beau Walker (player-assistant coach).

