Johnson Re-Signs

July 1, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huon, MI: The Port Huron Prowlers, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce that 27 year old Defensemen Alex Johnson will be returning to the Port Huron Prowlers for the 2019-20 season. Johnson, who currently resides in New York, played 33 games for the Prowlers last season, netting nine goals and 16 assists during the season. Adding a goal per game in the playoffs. Johnson also spent half of last season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Birmingham Bulls, appearing in 23 games.

Johnson, who can be found on both ends of the ice, will be looked to sure up the blue line for the Prowlers, "Johnny has really taken huge strides over the past few seasons. Two seasons ago, coming off an injury, he was a depth forward for us. When we had a need for a defensemen, he stepped up and filled the role. Fast forward two seasons and now he is not only counted on to chip in offensively, but also shut down the other teams top players. Having Johnson back for another season will be huge not only for our blue line, but the locker room as well" Pace said.

This season will be Johnson's fifth in the FHL and third with the Prowlers, and he couldn't be more excited to return to the Bluewater area. "I am definitely looking forward to getting back out on the ice. Last season was a good one for me personally. The experience I was able to gain from spending time in the SPHL definitely made me a better player when I came back to Port Huron. We didn't get the result we wanted last year, but I feel like that will fuel us for the upcoming season. Going into year five for me personally I want more than ever to win a championship and wouldn't want to do it anywhere except Port Huron," Johnson stated.

Johnson and the Port Huron Prowlers will open the season on October 25th when they travel to Danbury to take on the Hat Tricks.

