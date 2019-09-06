Carolina League Playoffs Rescheduled Again

September 6, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





Due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Dorian, which struck the town of Kinston throughout Thursday, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Down East Wood Ducks, and the Carolina League partner in announcing another scheduling change for the first round of the 2019 Carolina League Playoffs.

Games three and four, both scheduled to play with the best-of-five series tied at one game, will now be played as part of a seven-inning doubleheader at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, with the first pitch for game one scheduled for 4:00PM. Should the two teams split the doubleheader, game five will take place as normally scheduled on Sunday.

