CLDS Game 3 Postponed Due to Field Conditions

September 6, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - Tonight's playoff game between the Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to field conditions following Hurricane Dorian.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a double-header. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and first pitch of game three of the Division Series is set for 4 p.m. Game four will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game three. Both games will be played as seven inning contests. The best of five series is currently tied 1-1.

Single game tickets for tonight's game, may be exchanged at the Grainger Stadium box office for tickets to Saturday's contest. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Wood Ducks playoff rally towel, presented by UNC Lenoir Health Care Minges Wellness Center. The broadcast will begin at 3:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

