Carolina Gets First Commitment for 2019-2020

May 23, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are excited to announce that 2019 Playoffs MVP and franchise-leading goal scorer Michael Bunn will return to the team in the 2019-2020 season.

Bunn, who turns 25 in July, is among the first names you think of when you think Carolina Thunderbirds hockey. A Raleigh, NC native, Bunn has appeared in 100 regular season games for Carolina in two seasons registering 105 points including a franchise best 54 goals. In the playoffs last season he appeared in all six games against Port Huron and Elmira and gathered nine points (6G-3A) en route to being named the playoffs MVP. Two of his six playoff goals were game-winners.

"I love it here, it's an honor to sign back with the Thunderbirds" Bunn said. "My decision to come back here was easy, it's a great organization that has treated me well for 2 years. I love playing in front of these fans."

Bunn's 100 regular season appearances tie him with Josh Pietrantonio as the most in Carolina Thunderbirds franchise history. Experience like that will be vital for a season with a lot of expected turnover according to new Thunderbirds' GM Jimmy Milliken.

"I am very pleased that our first signing of the off season is the return of Michael Bunn" Milliken said. "We strongly believe this will be his break out season in a Thunderbirds sweater and we expect him to become a stronger leader in our locker room in our push for back-to-back championships."

With so much expected of Bunn after two seasons of leading Carolina in goal scoring he appears ready to step into a leadership role and expects to thrive while doing so.

"My goal for this upcoming season is to step into a leadership role for this team. I'd like to help the younger guys the best I can, and to be a big piece for us getting back into the playoffs and making another run for a championship." Bunn said.

