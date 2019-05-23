Dashers Name Ray Tremblay as New Head Coach

May 23, 2019 - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have hired former-Dasher Ray Tremblay as the new head coach looking forward to the 2019-2020 season. Tremblay was named head coach earlier this morning by General Manager Diane Short.

Dashers owner Barry Soskin stated that Ray's familiarity and experience with the game will put him in a position to succeed. "It's good to bring back a former player. Ray is familiar with the territory and what's expected. We have confidence that he will bring what is needed this season. We look forward to a great season."

Tremblay, a former forward in his playing days, returns to the Dashers after being a member of the organization as a player in 2013-14, and then again in 2015-16, amidst seasons played in the French third league. In his career with the Dashers, he had tallied up 76 points in 130 games played, adding 25 more points in the Federal Hockey League with the Watertown Privateers.

"I'm very excited about returning to the community of Danville," Tremblay said. "With such a passionate and loyal following, I'm determined to put on a successful and entertaining product on the ice this upcoming season."

Tremblay, a native of Westbank, British Columbia scored a career-high 50 points in the Dashers 2015-16 season and will return to friendly ice looking to lead the Dashers into the playoffs and more in the upcoming season. This familiarity bodes well, according to Dashers General Manager Diane Short.

"I love that we are a developmental league, not only for players but for coaching and other staff positions," Short said about Tremblay's return to Danville. "I first met Ray in 2012, when he played for the Dashers, then had the pleasure of working for him when he returned to the team in 2015. I feel that Ray will be a good fit for the organization and I'm excited to see what he brings to the table."

The new Dashers head man will be putting in his first time as a professional Head Coach with his return to his former squad, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League that recently expanded out to ten teams, and will be more competitive than ever this season, but has plenty of experience with leading teams, playing a vital role in five playoff teams in his playing days.

