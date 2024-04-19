Carolina Falls in Game One to Port Huron, 3-2
April 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Carolina Thunderbirds News Release
Port Huron, MI - The Carolina Thunderbirds dropped Game One of the Commissioners Cup Quarterfinals to the Port Huron Prowlers, 3-2, Friday evening at McMorran Arena.
Port Huron struck first in the 1st period 5:32 into the game. Dominic Loubert beat Carolina netminder, Mario Cavaliere, on a shot from the point to give the home side a 1-0 advantage. Port Huron held that lead going into the 2nd period when the Prowlers doubled their advantage.
Conor Foley made it 2-0 on an unassisted goal at the 6:02 mark and the Thunderbirds needed a response. Carolina got its response with one minute remaining in the 2nd. Joe Kennedy fired a slapshot from the top of the slot that worked its way through Makar Sokolov cutting the Port Huron lead in half, 2-1, going to the 3rd.
In the 3rd period, the Prowlers answered 80 seconds into the period on a shot deflecting off Dan Chartrand at the top of the crease, making it 3-1. At the 12:29 mark in the period, Carolina went on the power play and capitalized. Gus Ford walked to the top of the dots and snapped a shot past Sokolov, making it 3-2 with 6:18 remaining in regulation.
Now with momentum, Carolina continued to pressure and pulled Cavaliere with two minutes remaining but could never find an equalizer as the Thunderbirds fell in Game One, 3-2.
The Thunderbirds and Prowlers meet for Game Two on Saturday evening back in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with the Thunderbirds on the brink of elimination. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.
