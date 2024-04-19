BING Battles Back, Take 1-0 Series Lead

April 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 4-2 on Friday night. The Black Bears scored the final four goals of the contest to complete the comeback after being down 0-2 after the opening period.

The Quarterfinals began up in Watertown with the Wolves hosting game one of the series. It was indeed the home team who came out of the gates firing. Trevor Lord scored the game's opening goal just four minutes in, and it was followed by Michael Mercurio, making it 2-0 Wolves. Binghamton trailed by a pair at the first break.

Special teams started to play a factor in the second period for the remainder of the night. Binghamton was able to score two, 4on4 goals from Kyle Stephan and Colan Fitzgerald. The Black Bears had captured all the momentum and did not look back. They went to the locker room tied at 2-2, with the ice tilted in their favor.

In the third, Binghamton managed to score their only power play goal of the night. Dakota Bohn hunted down a loose puck and was able to one-time the puck into the net. Binghamton had their first lead of the night, less than two minutes into the period. Gavin Yates was looking for more as he knotted a rebound goal from Stephan with 9:30 left in the game, putting the Black Bears up by a pair.

The PK was tested in the third, killing off another 5on3, and Connor McAnanama stood tall, stopping the final 20 shots he saw. Binghamton wins in Watertown 4-2 and takes a 1-0 series lead.

Game two of the series will be in Binghamton on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.