Carolina Core FC Defeats FC Cincinnati 2 with Late Winner

August 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







Newport, KY - A late goal would prove to be decisive, as Carolina Core FC defeated Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati 2 on the road, 1-0.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Jacob Evans, 90' + 2: Substitute Derek Cuevas made a darting run down the touchline and crossed a ball into the box, which found captain Jacob Evans, who was there to head the ball past FC Cincinnati 2 goalkeeper Hunter Morse.

Postgame Notes

Captain Evans Strikes Again

Chica Makes Full Debut

First Clean Sheet

CCFC vs. CIN | MLSNP Box Score

Captain Evans Strikes Again

CCFC captain Jacob Evans earned Carolina Core FC its sixth victory of the MLS NEXT Pro season after scoring a late goal to put them ahead 1-0 in the 92nd minute. Following a quick interchange of passes from the CCFC midfield, the ball found Derek Cuevas, who crossed the ball into the box for Jacob Evans to head into the goal. The captain played the full 90 minutes in the match, registering 30 passes in addition to one key pass to accompany his late goal.

Chica Makes Full Debut

Defender Daniel Chica started his first game for CCFC against FC Cincinnati 2, helping to anchor the defense and lead the team to its first clean sheet of the season. The former Lexington SC player started the match in the center of defense and would go on to play 86 minutes. Chica showed his dominant ball skills, registering 91% pass completion on the evening, along with seven clearances and three interceptions.

First Clean Sheet

CCFC's victory on the road against FC Cincinnati 2 earned Carolina Core FC its first clean sheet of the season. CCFC goalkeeper Alex Sutton would continue his fantastic form this season, coming up big in this match with three saves during the game. The CCFC defenders would also play a large role, only allowing one total shot on goal. The team looks to build on this momentum as they head their second five-game homestand of the season, starting with New England Revolution II.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Daniel Chica (J.P. Rodriguez - 86'), Aryeh Miller, Kai Thomas; Jathan Juarez, Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo, Cristian Gregoire (Derek Cuevas - 67'); Jacob Evans, Facundo Canete; David "Pachi" Polanco (Yekeson Subah - 67').

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Drake Hadeed, Luis Lugo, Ozzie Ramos.

FC Cincinnati 2 - Hunter Morse; Brian Schaefer, Gael Gilbert, Juan Machado; Amir Daley, Yair Ramos Perez (Yeiner Valoyes - 72'), Nicholas Benalcazar, Jesus Castellano; Peter Mangione (Ben Stitz - 59'), Kenji Mboma Dem; Stefan Chirila (Justin Hylton - 77').

Substitutes not used - Luke Broz, Alejandro Guido, Will Kuisel, Lincoln Matuskiewicz, Nick Samways, Conner Stout.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC host New England Revolution II on Saturday, August 24th. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. New England Revolution II Tickets

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs FC Cincinnati 2

Friday, August 16th 2024 - NKU Soccer Stadium (Newport, KY)

Carolina Core FC record: 6-10-4 (25 points - 11th in East)

FC Cincinnati 2 record: 13-6-3 (43 points - 1st in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 1 1

FC Cincinnati 2 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Jacob Evans (Derek Cuevas) - 90'+2

Misconduct Summary:

FCC2: Jesus Castellano (caution) - 29'

CCFC: Cristian Gregoire (caution) - 31'

FCC2: Gael Gilbert (caution) - 78'

CCFC: Daniel Chica (caution) - 85'

Referee: JC Griggs

Assistant Referees: Jacob Little, Jared Kuehl

Fourth Official: Christopher Slane

Weather: Rainy, 85 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

