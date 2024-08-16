Preview: Chattanooga FC at Crown Legacy FC

August 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC battles for the ball

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC faces Crown Legacy FC for the third and final time of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season in Matchweek 23 on Sunday as both sides will vie for a crucial three points in the run-in to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

Chattanooga Football Club (7W-7L-7D, 5SOW, 33 pts - 8th in Eastern Conference) looks to bounce back after a narrow defeat away to Huntsville City FC last weekend when it travels to Crown Legacy FC (8W-7L-5D, 4SOW, 33 pts - 6th in East) on Sunday, August 18th at 5:00 p.m. ET at the Sportsplex at Mattews in North Carolina.

This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the two sides, with the Charlotte-based outfit coming out on top in the first encounter 4-1 back on May 15th and edging CFC 2-1 at Finley Stadium on July 6th.

Did you know?

Chattanooga FC is third overall in the league (out of 29 total teams) for passes completed (8,735)

CFC is also seventh overall in fewest goals conceded (28)

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the third and final meeting of the regular season with Crown Legacy FC.

"In our first trip to Crown, we were coming off a long road trip having played Miami the weekend before," said Underwood. Everything for us this season is a first, so that was the first time we did that. It was our first time playing them, also coming off an eight-day stretch on the road. We felt like we were in a position to get more out of that game. Now it's the third time around and that's always difficult for both teams because it becomes a familiarity.

"We really try to be our best, so the opponent adjusts to what we're doing. Our focus will be about getting better at what we do and making sure that we do the things that we need to do and be focused and come in and put in the energy and effort to really being successful."

Know the Opponent

Crown Legacy has had a couple of positive results to open up the month of August with back-to-back shootout wins over Huntsville City at home and Orlando City B away.

Midfielder and Charlotte native Aron John is having a standout season and leads the team in both goals (7) and assists (7).

The match could also see the reunion between CFC's Jean Antoine and CLFC keeper Chituru Odunze, who both took part in MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars during MLS All-Star Week.

Crown Legacy went through a coaching change mid-season. Jose Tavares and former Assistant Coach Pedro Mane stepped down from the club in June and returned to work for previous club FC Porto. Kevin Sawchak is the club's current head coach. He joined Crown Legacy FC as an assistant coach in February 2023, ahead of the club's inaugural season.

Head-to-head, 2024 season (CLFC/CFC)

Goals scored: 34/31

Goals from counter-attacks: 3/2

Goals conceded: 32/28

Shots conceded: 269/272

Shots on target: 102/102

Clear-cut chances: 12/18

Corner kicks: 104/77

Cross from open play: 156/111

Goals from outside penalty area: 6/4

Headed goals: 6/6

Penalty kicks: 2/3

Converted penalty kicks: 1/2

Shots off the goal frame: 5/6

Goals by substitutes: 4/5

Passes from open play: 7,662/9,654

Successful long passes from open play: 311/273

