Inter Miami CF II to Host Atlanta United 2 at Chase Stadium on Sunday

August 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II will play the first of two consecutive home matches when hosting Atlanta United 2 in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. The team will look for the three points to continue its winning stride.

After a successful trip north, where the team defeated Carolina Core FC in a thrilling 1-5 win, the team will come back home looking to obtain a fourth consecutive victory to extend its best winning streak of the season. Having conceded once in the last three games, the defensive side of the team is also looking to maintain a solid run.

Overall, the team sits 15th in the MLS NEXT Pro standings with 32 points from nine wins, six losses and five draws so far this 2024 regular season.

Inter Miami II will face an Atlanta United 2 side that currently sit in the 21st place of the overall MLS NEXT Pro standings with a record of six wins, nine losses, and four draws for a total of 24 points. The most recent matchup between the sides saw IMCF II win at home with a score of 4-1 earlier this season.

