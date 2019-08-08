Carolina Brings in Two Players to Tryout

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The 2019 Commissioner's Cup champion Carolina Thunderbirds, a proud member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have announced that they are inviting Sean Smith and Stanislav Bachor to tryout this fall.

"Stanislav Bachor is a player that I watched playing in Europe for a while now, he is a really good two-way defenseman," said Andre Niec, Thunderbirds general manager.

Bachor has played in the Czech Three Liga since 2013, playing for VHK Vsetin and HC Valasske Mezirici. He was designated the captain for Valasske Mezirici from 2016-2018. Bachor logged 11 points last season (3g, 8a), just two points shy of his career-high in points which he set the season prior.

The Czech defensemen hails from Novy Jicin, the same hometown as Thunderbirds forward Jiri Pargac.

Carolina has also invited Sean Smith from St. Charles, Mo. to try out as well.

"Sean Smith is a player that was recommended by one of our players Brad Nolan. I watched Sean's videos and I could see he is a strong kid," Niec continued, "I want to see he's hungry and deserves a spot."

The Thunderbirds open their season on the road at Elmira on October 25 before returning home to the Annex on November 9 to raise the championship banner and faceoff against Danbury.

To get your season, half-season, or 10-game rivalry pack tickets, call (336) 774-4625.

