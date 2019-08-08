Battle Creek Rumble Bees Are Selling Tickets

Battle Creek, MI - Today the Rumble Bees have opened the door to get your season memberships. The Bees will play 24 home games at The Rink, in downtown BC starting Friday October 25th. The staff will be buzzing around the area and sharing our ticket drive information this week. Tickets, and soon, merchandise can be also ordered through the team by calling our new phone number 269-243-5027 or emailing in. Purchases for tickets can now be made through the website as well. Shirts and hats will be flying in soon and jerseys will be available in the coming weeks.

Season memberships for bleacher seating will start at $200 for all ages and will include some great benefits. Premium and Glass seating will be $300. Get your membership with just a $50 deposit per seat. The team will host a "pick a seat" event in October where you select your seat for the year. You will also be invited to other events for season membership holders only. When we make the playoffs, your first-round seats are included. If we host a preseason game, those are free as well. Vouchers to bring friends and merchandise discounts will be among the many other benefits to be announced soon.

Single game tickets will go on sale in September as we reveal our special theme nights.

