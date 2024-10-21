Carolina Ascent FC's Stella Spitzer Debuted as Youngest Player in the USL Super League

October 21, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







On Saturday, October 19, Carolina Ascent FC defeated Brooklyn FC, 2-0, at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Head Coach Philip Poole has remained committed to developing the best high-potential young players in the Carolinas and across the country. 14-year-old Stella Spitzer made her Carolina Ascent FC debut on Saturday night, becoming the youngest player to compete in the USL Super League.

Spitzer signed a USL Academy Contract with Carolina Ascent FC. USL Academy contracts allow Academy products at USL clubs to sign, train and compete in matches with professional senior teams without affecting their eligibility to play college soccer. This mechanism helps young players accelerate their development by challenging them and allowing them to gain experience playing with and against professionals at a young age.

Head Coach Philip Poole: "Stella has so much potential. She is extremely focused on her goals. We have been very deliberate in her development plan so far and will continue to be, but it's hard because she is pushing her boundaries everyday to the point we won't be able to hold her back for much longer. As a coach, when you see a young person who is so hungry to improve you want to push them and give them your all. She is a funny kid who smiles, jokes, and laughs when she's away from practice (like any other 14 year old), but she has a competitive drive that makes her who she is."

