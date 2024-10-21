Lexington SC Continues Winning Ways in Revenge Match against Fort Lauderdale United

October 21, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release









Lexington SC forward Madi Parsons (center) celebrates with teammates

(Lexington Sporting Club, Credit: Tommy Quarles) Lexington SC forward Madi Parsons (center) celebrates with teammates(Lexington Sporting Club, Credit: Tommy Quarles)

DAVIE, Fl. - Lexington Sporting Club earned its second consecutive win during its inaugural USL Super League season in a revenge match against Fort Lauderdale United.

"Winning is the best, it's what we're here for, to win games," Head Coach Michael Dickey said. "We're real excited about getting the points, winning some games. The deal is it's a new league and a new team, new coaching staff, we're learning every week about what our players can do, what they still need to train in order to be able to do better. Same thing on us as coaches, too, what do we need to do to better help them perform at their highest level and how can we maximize their skill sets? We're all getting better every week."

The contest marked the second time the Greens had faced FTL after a hat trick from United FC captain Addie McCain the Florida squad win 3-1 in Lexington.

Taking the field in the second road contest of what will be a four-match stretch to end the road schedule for the fall portion of the season, the Gals in Green applied the pressure early.

Despite their best efforts, however, it was once again McCain who found the back of the net for the opening goal in the 23rd minute, giving the home side the advantage at FTL UTD Stadium.

Undeterred by McCain's fourth ever goal against LSC, Madi Parsons slotted home the equalizer in the 38th minute off an assist by Shea Moyer.

Both teams would enter the halftime break tied up at one each.

Back for the second half of action, LSC remained determined to find revenge, putting pressure on Fort Lauderdale in the club's second home match.

With multiple scoring attempts being defended, the Greens finally found a breakthrough in the 71st minute when Kailey Utley found Parsons, who promptly scored her first ever professional brace and her team-leading fourth goal of the season.

"Scoring my first brace was truly a surreal moment for me, and was a huge success for our team. Once I beat the defender and the goalie, I was completely locked in on finishing the job and putting the ball in the net," Parsons said. "Sometimes it's the simplest goals that require the most focus, because you know how crucial they are. When the ball crossed the line, it was a mix of pure relief and joy. Moments like that remind me why I love the game, and to have helped my team in such a significant way made it even more special."

While Fort Lauderdale did its best to level the match once again, strong defense from the Greens and Sarah Cox in goal ensured all scoring attempts were unsuccessful, with the full-time whistle bringing about the 2-1 final.

"It felt like the momentum was beginning to shift more in our favor the past couple matches, so to come away with positive results was super special for us as a team," Utley said. "I can't put into words how grateful I am to be part of this team and Lexington Sporting Club. I'm super excited to see what our group can achieve this year and how we can continue to build off of our recent success."

United FC controlled the possession in the match, holding onto the ball 55.6% of the time while also winning in expected goals with a 1.90-0.70 advantage.

The Greens will return to action on Sunday, Oct. 27, on the road against DC Power FC inside Audi Field in the nation's capital. Kickoff against DC is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will air live on Peacock.

