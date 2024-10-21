Brooklyn Drop Another Three Points on the Road

October 21, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Head Coach Jess Silva fielded an almost identical starting XI as the reverse fixture a few days ago, the only change was Purcell instead of Martinez in net.

Carolina started on the front foot, just thirty seconds into the match Aguilera had acres of space to drive into before she fired in a low cross, which made it all the way to the back post for her teammate to get off a one time shot. Fortunately for Brooklyn, the shot landed in the hands of Purcell.

In the 19th minute a wayward goal kick from Purcell intended for Rosette allowed Carolina to regain possession at the top of Brooklyn's penalty area. Carolina were able to quickly link up and get the ball to the endline to whip in a cross that was initially cleared. Unfortunately for Brooklyn it was cleared right into the path of Porter who shifted the ball to Carolina's right back who sent in a low cross to Serepca, who was able to get in front of Hill and poke the ball past Purcell.

Brooklyn struggled to gain a foothold in the match and conjure up any promising attacking chances as they were busy doing their best to avoid a second goal.

In the 29th minute Carolina found themselves bearing down on the Brooklyn goal again but Purcell was able to smother the shot to keep the deficit at one.

In the 73rd minute the game was put to bed. Serepca was able to get on the end of a hopeful long ball from the Carolina back line. She got in front of Pantuso, who misjudged the bounce of the ball, as Purcell rushed out of goal to close down the space but Serepca kept a cool head and took a touch pass her before finishing into an empty net.

Next Match

Brooklyn will need to quickly put the loss behind them and prepare for another quick turn around as they host Tampa Bay Sun FC Wednesday Oct. 23rd at the Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium.

