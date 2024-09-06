Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

September 6, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Carolina Ascent FC escaped a late push by Fort Lauderdale United FC and earned a 2-1 victory on Friday at American Legion Memorial Stadium. An Olimpico from Renée Guion and a header by Jill Aguilera secured the win and improved Carolina to 2-0-1 on the season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.