Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
September 6, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC escaped a late push by Fort Lauderdale United FC and earned a 2-1 victory on Friday at American Legion Memorial Stadium. An Olimpico from Renée Guion and a header by Jill Aguilera secured the win and improved Carolina to 2-0-1 on the season.
