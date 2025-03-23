Carolina Ascent Pour in Goals, Win 4-0 over Lexington SC

March 23, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Carolina Ascent FC scored a club-high four goals and preserved a clean sheet, knocking off Lexington SC 4-0 on the road in wet conditions on Sunday afternoon.

#18 Audrey Harding had two goals and #9 Mia Corbin and #23 Riley Parker each added one in the victory.

It was Carolina Ascent that brought the rain themselves in the first half. 15 shots in the first 45 minutes made for a dominant half for the visitors. With those 15 shots, three clinical goals gave the team breathing room, something they haven't had much of this Spring.

It started fast as Parker scored her first Carolina Ascent goal in the 2nd minute. #20 Jenna Butler did excellent work driving past her defender and her deflected cross fell to the feet of Parker, who was left just to tap it into the open net.

Carolina Ascent made Lexington pay for their mistakes out of the back. Corbin scored her team-leading 7th goal of the season in the 19th minute, finishing calmly into the bottom corner after a bad Lexington turnover in their own box.

In the 26th minute, again Lexington were sloppy in possession and Harding cooly chipped Lexington goalkeeper #1 Sarah Cox for her first goal of the season and a 3-0 lead for Carolina Ascent.

Carolina Ascent did well to kill the game in the second half and keep the clean sheet. They made it a four-goal game in the 62nd minute as #7 Jill Aguilera slipped through Harding, who provided a left-footed near post finish for her second goal of the game.

Lexington had opportunities to find a goal late as #17 Cori Sullivan hit the crossbar in the 73rd minute and a minute later, Aguilera saved a strike off the line to keep it 4-0. Carolina Ascent maintained the shutout for the game's remainder for the four-goal win.

The three points brings Carolina Ascent back to third place in the standings and only one point back of Fort Lauderdale United FC and Brooklyn FC.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on his team's first half:

"I think after our slow start against Tampa, we've had several fast starts prior to Tampa, and it was something our players were disappointed in, so it was good to get off to a fast start."

Poole on a club-high four goals scored:

"We've talked about the fact that if we keep doing the right things, keep working in training, we know at some point some of these chances are going to go in. And despite the four goals, we could've had several more. So, we haven't turned the corner yet. We are going to continue to work."

Riley Parker on her first goal and the team's start to the game:

"I'm so excited to get my first goal with Carolina Ascent. It was huge to have that start to the game and then continue to put goals away in the first half. We are getting better and better each game and we'll look to have the same kind of start and results for the games to come."

