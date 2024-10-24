Carolina Ascent FC Adds Local Goalkeeper Riley Pickels on a USL Academy Contract

October 24, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club announced today the signing of goalkeeper Riley Pickels on a USL Academy Contract, pending league and federation approval. Pickels joins a growing group of young players on Head Coach Philip Poole's squad.

"We are delighted to be able to give Riley this opportunity," Poole said. "We have one goalkeeper at the U17 World Cup and another with the U19 U.S. National Team, so it was important for us to bring in a local high-level goalkeeper that we know well and have seen play multiple times."

Pickels plays club soccer with the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club where she is the captain of the Girls 07 ECNL team. She has earned two ECNL Mid-Atlantic All-Conference honors.

As a sophomore at Hough High School last year, Pickels was recognized as the 2023/24 Queen City 3A/4A Conference Goalkeeper of the Year. She also received NCSCA All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State honors.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of Carolina Ascent FC," Pickels shared. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of such a high level of soccer and getting to work with the team."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: Carolina Ascent FC faces Dallas Trinity FC on Friday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

