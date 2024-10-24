Brooklyn Shows Resilience to Come back and Secure Three Points at Home

A shake up in the lineup on Wednesday night as Yaple and Scheriff replaced Cox and Garziano at left winger and striker saw a somewhat unfamiliar Brooklyn FC take the pitch in search of their fourth win of the season.

Brooklyn had their work cut out for them early on as they conceded a goal in just the fifth minute. After a string of well worked passes Tampa Bay was able to get to the end line to allow Giammona to fire in a cross that found an open Nasello on the back post. Her initial shot was blocked but after retrieving her own rebound she was able to quickly shuffle the ball to her left foot to find the back of the net for the opening goal.

The upside to conceding early is that there is ample amount of time to find an equalizer and Brooklyn did just that. A little less than a half hour later after a flurry of half chances, Yaple unleashed a dipping shot from about 25 yards which caused the Tampa Bay keeper to parry the ball right into the path of Dana Scheriff to bang home her first goal on her first start of the season from close range.

Surely Head Coach Jess Silva was delighted as both of the unlikely starters combined to bring Brooklyn back level on the scoreboard, justifying her lineup changes.

As they continued to pour on the pressure, looking to capitalize on their current momentum, Brooklyn continued to create chances.

In the 34th minute Pluck found Scheriff in space bearing down on the Tampa Bay goal. She opted to take an early shot, and although her shot sailed over the crossbar it was a sign of more chances to come.

After receiving a tough two-footed tackle, Breslin had to be substituted off just before the 45th minute mark, Garziano came on to replace her.

A few minutes later, Pluck was driving into space bearing down on the Tampa Bay box before playing an inviting ball to a well positioned Scheriff who would've tapped home her second goal of the game but she was fouled by the Tampa Bay defender.

To the fans delight a penalty was awarded and none other than Brooklyn's #9 and leading goal scorer Garziano stepped up to convert from the spot.

Going into the break Brooklyn knew they just needed to manage the remaining forty-five minutes and they would have secured another home win. That they did and they now find themselves just two points adrift league leaders Carolina Ascent.

Post-Match Quotes

"I mean, both teams, Fort Lauderdale and Spokane, they're big teams and with a lot of good players and talent, so it'll definitely be a challenge, but playing at home with our fans and our family in front of us, I think it's gonna be really exciting. I think it's always an exciting night, you know, when we show the crowd of the city in a borough that are so focused on grit and determination that we're the exact same way. Put it all out there like that, I think it'll keep them coming," said Leah Scarpelli, Left Full Back,

"It's really meaningful to be a part of a club in a city, just to, you know, open the access for so many more young girls to see themselves in how we play on the field and have something to strive towards," said Sasha Pickard, Full Back.

"There's no reason to panic, even if the score went up one nil just like it did in the fourth or fifth minute. There's no reason. In fact, these games are lasting 101 minutes, as I've said today, and there's a lot of time ahead of us, and we've been the team that possesses the ball, or at least with the most progressive entries in the final third. We've been that team almost every game in spite of the results, and we're just really confident with the process right now, and sticking to it and being patient and hard work pays off at one point. So we believe in that," said Jess Silva, Head Coach.

Next Match

Brooklyn will look to capitalize on the momentum and jubilation from this comeback win to be victorious again as they host Ft. Lauderdale United FC Sunday Oct. 27th at 2pm EST at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium.

