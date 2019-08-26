Carlson Signed for 19-20

Knoxville, TENN. - Coach Jeff Carr and the Knoxville Ice Bears announced Monday the re-signing of defensemen Alex Carlson for the 2019-2020 season.

Carlson, 24, played 4 years at Mercyhurst University (NCAA) and joined the Ice Bears in March, with just 5 regular season games to play, adding much needed depth on the defensive end. Carlson was also tapped for Knoxville's 2019 playoff roster.

"Alex isn't known for putting up numbers, but his coaches and teammates all talk about how valuable he can be to the team," Carr said of his young D-man. "I'm optimistic he'll surprise a lot of people this season - his playing style is better suited for the pro game and his confidence improves every time he steps on the ice."

Carlson is another jumbo-sized skater to add to Knoxville's substantially large defensive corps. After joining the team, Carlson showed a willingness to fill any role on the back end and immediately made an impact, earning himself a spot on the end-of-year roster. With the opportunity to play a full professional season, Carlson is set-up to add solid production to the Ice Bears team.

Knoxville's regular season will kick-off at home on October 18th, versus the Evansville Thunderbolts.

