Jonny Ruiz Signs with Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Former Team USA Captain, Jonny Ruiz turns pro with Marksmen!

The Marksmen are thrilled to announce the signing of 5'11, 165lb forward Jonny Ruiz.

In his collegiate career Ruiz tallied 95 points in 111 total games for Johnson & Wales and UMass - Dartmouth.

A leader at all levels, Ruiz has been a captain on two NCAA teams along with being named captain of the United States Under 20 Ball Hockey team where he won a silver medal in 2015.

Ruiz has appeared on NHL Network twice to talk about Ball Hockey, check them out below!

Welcome to the Marksmen, Jonny!

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization, with Opening Night on October 19! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Community Relations Director and Broadcaster Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

