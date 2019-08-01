Cards Win Third Straight Series with Convincing Princeton Finale

August 1, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release





PRINCETON, W.V. - Four Cardinals recorded two-RBI nights as Johnson City rolled 9-5 vs. the Rays in the series finale at Hunnicutt Field Thursday. The Cards return home to begin a seven-game homestand Friday evening.

Julio Puello (3-2) earned the win with five inning of two-run ball. He struck out seven, just one off his season-high. Hector Soto and Wilfredo Pereira combined for three innings of scoreless relief to end the game.

The Cardinals scored seven times in the first three innings vs. Rays starter Aldor Rodriguez (0-3). Johnson City added two more runs in the sixth on the way to the team's second wire-to-wire win vs. the Rays. Chandler Redmond, Liam Sabino, Mateo Gil and Zach Jackson all compiled a pair of RBIs.

The game was another banner one for Kyle Skeels, who finished with three hits and three runs scored. Skeels scored five runs in the final two games of the series. He now has six multi-hit games in his last eight appearances.

The Cardinals (23-18) outhit the Rays (19-22) 14-12. The contest was the team's second errorless defensive effort of the Princeton series. Johnson City has now won three straight series, including two straight on the road. The club has won seven of its last nine ballgames and leads Elizabethton by two games in the race for first in the Appalachian West.

The Cardinals return for a seven-game homestand starting Friday, August 2nd vs. Bluefield (21-20). Starters for both teams are TBA. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

The evening will feature a Steve Spurrier Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 750 fans through the gates. The legendary coach himself will be on hand to throw out the first pitch. The full Cardinal schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.