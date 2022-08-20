Cards and Rain Take out Travs on Saturday

Springfield, MO - In a game called by rain in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Springfield Cardinals outslugged the Arkansas Travelers, 8-5 on Saturday night. The Cardinals hit three home runs and scored eight times off Travs starter Emerson Hancock who lasted only 4.1 innings. Down by six after the three innings, the Travs made a game of it putting up four runs in the fourth and another in the fifth before Springfield answered with two in the bottom of the fifth before the rain hit hard making the field unplayable.

Moments That Mattered

* Nick Raposo (1st inning) and Matt Koperniak (3rd inning) connected for two-run blasts to dead center off Hancock as the Cards built the early lead.

* Riley Unroe had a two out, two-run hit in the fourth that brought the Travs within a pair in the fourth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Jake Scheiner: 2-3, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* CF Cade Marlowe: 1-2, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* It was the second game in the series (both Travs losses) shortened by rain.

* Scheiner now has 41 extra base hits this season.

Up Next

The series finale is Sunday afternoon with right-hander Stephen Kolek on the hill against rehabbing big league righty Jack Flaherty. First pitch is set for 1:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

