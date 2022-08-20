Melean's Three Hits Not Enough as Missions Suffer Second Consecutive Walk-Off Defeat

August 20, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - After suffering a walk-off loss on Friday night, the San Antonio Missions encountered the same fate on Saturday night. After leading 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Northwest Arkansas tied the game and forced extras. The Missions bounced back and regained the lead in the 10th but could not hold the lead. After allowing the tying run, Northwest Arkansas hit a walk-off two-run home run to secure a 5-3 victory.

Henry Henry was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He had a tough time in the first inning and allowed the Naturals to take an early lead. Tucker Bradley and Diego Hernandez both drew walks to start the inning. They executed a double steal to advance into scoring position. Tyler Gentry drove in Bradley with a ground out to shortstop. Northwest Arkansas took a 1-0 lead.

T.J. Sikkema was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. After pitching a scoreless first inning, the Missions tied the game in the top of the second inning. Sikkema retired the first two batters of the inning before allowing back-to-back singles to Kelvin Melean and Ripken Reyes. Alison Quintero drove in the tying run with a base hit to left field.

The Missions took their first lead of the night in the top of the third inning. With one out in the frame, Tirso Ornelas drew a walk. Juan Fernandez drove him in with a double to left-center field. San Antonio took a 2-1 lead.

Henry lasted just 4.2 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits. He issued four walks and struck out six batters. Mason Fox took over for Henry during the bottom of the fifth inning.

San Antonio had a chance to improve their lead in the top of the fifth inning. With Stephen Woods Jr. on the mound, the Missions loaded the bases with just one out. They loaded the bases on walks to Fernandez and Webster Rivas with a single from Yorman Rodriguez in-between. With the bases loaded and one out, Ethan Skender struck out swinging and Melean grounded out to end the frame.

Mason Fox went 2.1 innings without allowing a run and giving up just one base hit. Fox allowed two walks while striking out one batter. Grant Gavin struck out two batters during a scoreless inning of work in the eighth inning.

Lake Bachar took the mound for the Missions in the bottom of the ninth inning. The right-hander failed to convert the save attempt. After Morgan McCullough struck out due to an automated strike, Bradley stepped up to the plate. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Bradley hit a solo home run and tied the game. His eighth long ball of the season sent the game to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, Rodriguez was the placed runner at second base for the Missions. He advanced to third base on a wild pitch from Jonah Dipoto. Rivas drove in the go-ahead run with a single to right field. The Missions gained a 3-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Bachar returned to the mound and CJ Alexander was the placed runner at second base. A wild pitch allowed Alexander to advance to third base. Bachar issued a walk to Robbie Glendinning who was replaced on the base path by Angelo Castellano. John Rave drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly. That was the end of the night for Bachar as he was replaced by Fred Schlichtholz. Jake Means grounded into a force out as Castellano was out at second base. With a 1-0 count, Sebastian Rivero ended the game with a two-run home run to left field. His fifth long ball of the season secured a 5-3 win for the Naturals.

Post-Game Notes

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 21-23 (2nd half), 59-52 (overall) on the season

* Missions Offense: 14 runners left on base, 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position

* Sixth extra innings loss of the season, 3-6

* Noel Vela (#12 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#20 Padres prospect): 0-2, R, 3 BB, SB, 2 K

* Kevin Kopps (#25 Padres prospect): DNP

* Moises Lugo (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, August 21st. Left-hander Ben Krauth (1-2, 5.90) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jonathan Bowlan (0-2, 8.44) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. First pitch is expected at 2:05 p.m. from Arvest Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.